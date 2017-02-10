The Wenatchee World

Former Knicks star Oakley arrested at game

by World news services
NEW YORK — Former Knicks forward Charles Oakley had to be restrained by Madison Square Garden security after an altercation in the first quarter of New York’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday.

The Knicks PR department tweeted that Oakley was ejected and arrested by the New York City Police Department. He was subsequently charged with three counts of assault for hitting security guards and was also charged with criminal trespassing.

The Knicks’ statement ended, “He was a great…

