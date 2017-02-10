Funeral Service Directory

Friday, Feb. 10

Pat Wisemore, 83, of Leavenworth: 1 p.m. memorial service at Leavenworth Church of the Nazarene. Refreshments will follow. Arrangements by Ward’s Funeral Chapel, Leavenworth.

Saturday, Feb. 11

Paul Bruce Williams, 65, of Cashmere: 2 p.m. memorial service at Sage Hills Church, 1601 Fifth St., Wenatchee. Arrangements by Telford’s Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.

Sunday, Feb. 12

Evelyn Estella (Gardner) Morris, of Cashmere, and Merwin Raldo Morris, of Cashmere: 1 p.m. funeral service for both at the…