Grant PUD customers target for continuing scam

EPHRATA — Grant County PUD is warning customers that scammers are once again targeting the PUD, and that it’s becoming a periodic occurrence.

The PUD becomes a target for scammers, the warning goes out, the scammers disappear and then reappear in a couple of months, said Chuck Allen, PUD public information specialist. And scammers are getting more sophisticated with their thieving techniques.

Scammers like to target communities with one utility company, Allen said, and frequently they come back more than…