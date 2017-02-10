I want to give them hope’: Michelle Lindell embraces teaching job at juvenile detention center

When Michelle Lindell tells her students that teaching them is her dream job, they don’t believe it.

I mean, who in their right mind would want to work in jail all day? Who would choose to teach a bunch of juvenile delinquents by choice?

That would be Michelle Lindell.

“I’ve always rooted for the underdog,” she said.

Armed with an undergrad degree in elementary and special education and a master’s in counseling psychology, she had her heart set on working…