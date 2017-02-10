The Wenatchee World





I want to give them hope’: Michelle Lindell embraces teaching job at juvenile detention center

by Michelle McNielNorth Central Regional Library
When Michelle Lindell tells her students that teaching them is her dream job, they don’t believe it.

I mean, who in their right mind would want to work in jail all day? Who would choose to teach a bunch of juvenile delinquents by choice?

That would be Michelle Lindell.

“I’ve always rooted for the underdog,” she said.

Armed with an undergrad degree in elementary and special education and a master’s in counseling psychology, she had her heart set on working…

