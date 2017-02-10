Icy roads force more school late-starts
NCW — Icy roads convinced several schools in the region to start late again on Friday morning. Stevens Pass remains closed, but eastbound lanes on Interstate 90, Snoqualmie Pass are open. Here’s what we know so far. More information will be added as we gather it this morning.
Roads
Stevens Pass, Highway 2: The pass is closed from Leavenworth to Scenic, mileposts 99 to 58. Chumstick highway is open to local traffic only. There is no estimated time for reopening, and conditions will be assed this morning. Snow and freezing rain.
Snoqualmie Pass, Interstate 90: The pass is closed westbound. Eastbound lanes are now open, as of 1 a.m. Westbound lanes are closed from Easton to Ellensburg, mileposts 71 to 106 due to standing water, draining issues, slides and debris from avalanche control. Crews will evaluate this morning. Motorists traveling east should watch for standing water.
Blewett Pass, Highway 97: The pass is open. Traction tires are advised, and oversided vehicles are prohibited. There is compact snow, slush and ice on the road.
Schools
- Wenatchee School District: 2 hours late. No morning preschool, but afternoon preschool will run as usual. Morning daycare will open as soon as road conditions allow staff to arrive. Breakfast begins 2 hours late.
- St. Joseph Catholic School: 2 hours late. No morning preschool.
- Eastmont School District: Morning EPIC/Head Start classes in East Wenatchee are canceled. Eastmont schools are running on time.
- Cashmere School District: School closed because of ice and rain.
- Entiat School District: 2 hours late.
- Ephrata School District: 3 hours late (11 a.m. start). Buses will run on regular routes, just 3 hours late.
- Quincy School District: 2 hours late
- Soap Lake School District: 2 hours late.
Reach Nevonne McDaniels at or (javascript required to see email).