Icy roads force more school late-starts

NCW — Icy roads convinced several schools in the region to start late again on Friday morning. Stevens Pass remains closed, but eastbound lanes on Interstate 90, Snoqualmie Pass are open. Here’s what we know so far. More information will be added as we gather it this morning.

Roads

Stevens Pass, Highway 2: The pass is closed from Leavenworth to Scenic, mileposts 99 to 58. Chumstick highway is open to local traffic only. There is no estimated time for reopening, and conditions will be assed this morning. Snow and freezing rain.

Snoqualmie Pass, Interstate 90: The pass is closed westbound. Eastbound lanes are now open, as of 1 a.m. Westbound lanes are closed from Easton to Ellensburg, mileposts 71 to 106 due to standing water, draining issues, slides and debris from avalanche control. Crews will evaluate this morning. Motorists traveling east should watch for standing water.

Blewett Pass, Highway 97: The pass is open. Traction tires are advised, and oversided vehicles are prohibited. There is compact snow, slush and ice on the road.

Schools