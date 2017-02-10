The Wenatchee World

Weather:

29°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Overnight

Lo28° Patchy Fog

Friday

Hi39° Isolated Rain/Snow then Isolated Showers

Friday Night

Lo24° Partly Cloudy

Saturday

Hi39° Mostly Sunny

Saturday Night

Lo21° Partly Cloudy then Patchy Freezing Fog

Sunday

Hi35° Patchy Freezing Fog then Partly Sunny

Sunday Night

Lo24° Patchy Freezing Fog

Monday

Hi33° Patchy Freezing Fog then Mostly Sunny

Monday Night

Lo24° Patchy Freezing Fog

Tuesday

Hi33° Patchy Freezing Fog then Mostly Sunny

Mom Blog | Our family, one year after Alcoa

by Elizabeth JonesWenatchee Mom Blog
Send to Kindle
Print This

My family could be the poster children for the once-thriving Alcoa family.

Jan. 4 marked exactly one year since my husband walked out of the gates at Alcoa’s Malaga plant for the last time. Thirteen days later our second child was born. Ever since then, it’s been a struggle to put the pieces of our life back together.

People say that timing is everything. Well how’s this for timing: A week before Alcoa announced its impending closure, my husband and…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 