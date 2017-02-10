Needed road upgrade could snarl No. 2 Canyon trail plan

WENATCHEE — The bottleneck for the U.S. Forest Service’s ambitious plan for a new, non-motorized trail system on 6,100 acres in No. 2 Canyon could come in the form of a half-mile-long, primitive roadway that Chelan County has no funding to upgrade.

The sixth-tenths of a mile road, which takes off from the end of the paved No. 2 Canyon Road, connects to Forest Service roads that provide the access for the proposed new trail system, Chelan County Commissioner Keith…