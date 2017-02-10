The Wenatchee World

Omak School District earns AdvancED accreditation

by Nevonne McDaniels
OMAK — The Omak School District has been recommended for accreditation through the international AdvancED program.

AdvancED is a nonprofit organization that conducts on-site external reviews of schools, looking for opportunities to improve. Omak is the second district in the state to align the entire district to AdvancED standards. Omak High School, Omak WAVA and Paschal Sherman Indian School already were accredited through AdvancED.

Other accredited schools in the area include Eastmont High School in East Wenatchee, Cascade Christian Academy…

