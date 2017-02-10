Prep Friday: Brewster girls basketball team pulls away, advances to 2B league finals

BREWSTER — The Brewster Bears girls basketball team used a 20-point fourth quarter to break free in what had been a tight contest against visiting Liberty Bell on Friday night, securing a 58-44 victory and a spot in the Central Washington 2B League championship game Saturday against Tonasket at Bridgeport High School.

Freshman Sammi Emigh had a breakout game, leading the Bears with 23 points, while Maret Miller scored 12 of her 13 in the second half. Liberty Bell’s Lauren…