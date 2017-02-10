Program teaches children how to adapt to change

WENATCHEE — The Confident Kids program will host a six-week ministry session beginning Monday from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Sage Hills Church, 1601 Fifth St.

“Growing Through Change,” will teach children to manage life changes in healthy ways. The program teaches children to adjust to changes by by recognizing that change creates losses that must be grieved and change upsets our sense of security and order, forcing us to adapt to new ways of living.

Registration is $10 per child; scholarships…