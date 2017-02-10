Raw milk recall after E. coli found in Toppenish creamery

TOPPENISH — Anyone who purchased organic raw milk from Pride and Joy Creamery in Toppenish with a “best by” date from Feb. 10-24 is urged to return the product immediately, as state Department of Agriculture inspectors recently found E. coli bacteria in raw milk in the facility.

The inspection was prompted by two E. coli illnesses reported to the state, one in Pierce County and one in Clark County, where the common product was raw milk, said Agriculture communications director…