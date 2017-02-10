Reservations available soon for North Cascades park

SEDRO WOOLLEY — North Cascades National Park this summer will try out a new reservation system for people planning to visit the park’s backcountry.

Beginning March 15, you can apply to reserve a trip into the national park, which comes with a $20 non-refundable application fee. Or, you can take your chances and show up and hope to get in on a first-come, first-served bases.

Permits have long been required in the North Cascades park, with numbers limited on a…