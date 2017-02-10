The Wenatchee World

Weather:

32°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

This Afternoon

Hi39° Isolated Showers

Tonight

Lo24° Partly Cloudy

Saturday

Hi39° Mostly Sunny

Saturday Night

Lo21° Partly Cloudy then Patchy Freezing Fog

Sunday

Hi35° Patchy Freezing Fog then Partly Sunny

Sunday Night

Lo24° Patchy Freezing Fog

Monday

Hi33° Patchy Freezing Fog then Mostly Sunny

Monday Night

Lo24° Patchy Freezing Fog

Tuesday

Hi33° Patchy Freezing Fog then Mostly Sunny

Tuesday Night

Lo26° Partly Cloudy

Safety Valve: Letters from readers

Website Staff
Commentary
Send to Kindle
Print This

Erosion by partisanship

While I appreciated the article in The World regarding Washington’s role in challenging the travel ban, it was disconcerting to read part of the reason was the “left-leaning population of the state.” By characterizing it in this manner, the implication is only the left would be concerned, which is not true and further divides us. We are all citizens of this country founded upon the Constitution and we all have role in keeping it strong. Please forego…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 