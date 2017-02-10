Safety Valve: Letters from readers

Erosion by partisanship

While I appreciated the article in The World regarding Washington’s role in challenging the travel ban, it was disconcerting to read part of the reason was the “left-leaning population of the state.” By characterizing it in this manner, the implication is only the left would be concerned, which is not true and further divides us. We are all citizens of this country founded upon the Constitution and we all have role in keeping it strong. Please forego…