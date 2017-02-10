The Wenatchee World

Seattle to decide KeyArena viability before Sodo vote

by Geoff BakerThe Seattle Times
There will be no new vote taken on a proposed Sodo District arena until after the City of Seattle has decided whether KeyArena can be renovated for NBA and NHL use.

A memo sent Thursday by legislative analyst Lish Whitson to council members says a city review of an all-private arena proposal from entrepreneur Chris Hansen will take “five to six months” to complete. No council vote can be scheduled until after that point, which extends beyond the city’s late-June…

