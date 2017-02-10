Semi truck removed from river

ORONDO — The semi truck that slid into the Columbia River Thursday afternoon north of East Wenatchee, spilling apples and up to 100 gallons of diesel, has been removed from the river. Recovery of the apples is ongoing.

Crews pulled the truck from the river about 10 p.m. and then hauled it away around midnight, said Trooper Brian Moore, spokesman with the Washington State Patrol.

Chelan County PUD was able to keep most of the apples and diesel from continuing…