Strong second period pushes Wild past Vipers

VERNON, British Columbia — After a slow start Friday night, the Wenatchee Wild came alive in the second period, scoring three goals in the frame to down the host Vernon Vipers 3-1 at Kal Tire Place. It was the Wild’s fourth consecutive win and their third of the season against the Vipers as Wenatchee swept the season series between the teams.
The Wild couldn’t get off the mark in the first period despite outshooting Vernon 21-12 in the opening 20…
Stay with the story. Get full access to The Wenatchee World online for just pennies a day!
- For as little as 27 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video content from North Central Washington's primary news source.
- Read on any device, whether smartphone, tablet or computer.
- Your online access is free with any print subscription. Or, subscribe online only by the month or year.
- Note: If you are already a print subscriber but haven't yet activated your online account, click here to complete the activation process.