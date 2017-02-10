Strong second period pushes Wild past Vipers

VERNON, British Columbia — After a slow start Friday night, the Wenatchee Wild came alive in the second period, scoring three goals in the frame to down the host Vernon Vipers 3-1 at Kal Tire Place. It was the Wild’s fourth consecutive win and their third of the season against the Vipers as Wenatchee swept the season series between the teams.

The Wild couldn’t get off the mark in the first period despite outshooting Vernon 21-12 in the opening 20…