Susan G. Komen chapter shutting down

SPOKANE —The Eastern Washington affiliate of the Susan G. Komen organization is closing its doors at the end of March, but a different organization is stepping in to take its place.

The change was announced on the organization’s Facebook page late Tuesday. The change was not made because of any issues with the national Susan G. Komen organization, said Deb Barnes, the former executive director for Susan G. Komen Eastern Washington.

Each regional affiliate has a contract with the national…