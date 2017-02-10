Trump still has promises to keep

In March a year ago I wrote a column headlined, “Hello Trump, goodbye apples.” The theme was this: “We should point out that Donald Trump will destroy the Washington fruit industry, and a good share of Wenatchee along with it. This is a minor issue to most of the nation, but not here. Maybe we should start packing.”

I pointed out that should Trump keep his promises that two-thirds of the agricultural workforce would be deported and a third of…