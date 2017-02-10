The Wenatchee World

Weather:

30°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Today

Hi39° Isolated Showers

Tonight

Lo24° Partly Cloudy

Saturday

Hi39° Mostly Sunny

Saturday Night

Lo21° Partly Cloudy then Patchy Freezing Fog

Sunday

Hi35° Patchy Freezing Fog then Partly Sunny

Sunday Night

Lo24° Patchy Freezing Fog

Monday

Hi33° Patchy Freezing Fog then Mostly Sunny

Monday Night

Lo24° Patchy Freezing Fog

Tuesday

Hi33° Patchy Freezing Fog then Mostly Sunny

Tuesday Night

Lo26° Partly Cloudy

Trump still has promises to keep

by By Tracy WarnerEditorial Page Editor
Commentary
Send to Kindle
Print This

In March a year ago I wrote a column headlined, “Hello Trump, goodbye apples.” The theme was this: “We should point out that Donald Trump will destroy the Washington fruit industry, and a good share of Wenatchee along with it. This is a minor issue to most of the nation, but not here. Maybe we should start packing.”

I pointed out that should Trump keep his promises that two-thirds of the agricultural workforce would be deported and a third of…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 