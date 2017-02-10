Trump still has promises to keep

In March a year ago I wrote a column headlined, “Hello Trump, goodbye apples.” The theme was this: “We should point out that Donald Trump will destroy the Washington fruit industry, and a good share of Wenatchee along with it. This is a minor issue to most of the nation, but not here. Maybe we should start packing.”
I pointed out that should Trump keep his promises that two-thirds of the agricultural workforce would be deported and a third of…
Stay with the story. Get full access to The Wenatchee World online for just pennies a day!
- For as little as 27 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video content from North Central Washington's primary news source.
- Read on any device, whether smartphone, tablet or computer.
- Your online access is free with any print subscription. Or, subscribe online only by the month or year.
- Note: If you are already a print subscriber but haven't yet activated your online account, click here to complete the activation process.