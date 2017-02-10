Washington State comeback bid falls just short in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Junior forward David Collette scored 22 points and helped Utah hold off Washington State in a 74-70 win Thursday at the Jon M. Huntsman Center.

Senior guard Lorenzo Bonam added 13 points, and junior forward Kyle Kuzma finished with 10 points and eight rebounds for the Utes (16-8, 7-5 Pac-12), who swept the regular-season series with the Cougars and snapped a two-game losing streak.

Washington State jumped out to an early lead and was up 23-18…