Weekly roll call report: Dental health services in tribal settings

With next Friday’s first cutoff deadline for approving non-fiscal legislation looming, lawmakers focused on committee action this week.

Both chambers moved a number of bills to the floor for debate and vote by their respective members and passed 23 bills, mostly by unanimous or near unanimous votes. This brings the number of measures passed by at least one chamber so far this session to 39. One bill, SB 5079, to authorize the practice of dental therapists on tribal lands, has…