Without Fultz, Huskies can’t hang with Buffs

BOULDER, Colo. — In a Pac-12 game notable for who didn't play more so than for who did, Colorado avenged a January loss to Washington with an 81-66 victory Thursday night at Coors Events Center.

Six players reached double figures for the Buffaloes (14-11, 4-8), led by George King's 21 points and 12 rebounds -- his sixth double-double of the season. Derrick White added 16 points, Lucas Siewert scored 12 and Tory Miller hit for 11 points. Dominique Collier and…