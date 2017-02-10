The Wenatchee World





Workshop focuses on living with grief

by Lindsay Francis
WENATCHEE — Sage Hills Church will hold a Life During Grief Workshop beginning March 7. The weekly workshop will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. until April 24.

The focus of the group will be the resolution of grief and healing after a significant loss.

The cost is $20. Registration is required.

For more information or to register, call 662-1502 or email cindym@sagehillschurch.com.

