Workshop focuses on living with grief

WENATCHEE — Sage Hills Church will hold a Life During Grief Workshop beginning March 7. The weekly workshop will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. until April 24.

The focus of the group will be the resolution of grief and healing after a significant loss.

The cost is $20. Registration is required.

For more information or to register, call 662-1502 or email cindym@sagehillschurch.com.