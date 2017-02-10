Zags keep cruising

LOS ANGELES — Twenty five games in, Gonzaga isn’t about to change what it does best.

The top-ranked Zags put another 40 minutes of it on display Thursday, thumping Loyola Marymount 90-60 at Gersten Pavilion. Gonzaga rolled into Saturday’s matchup with second-place Saint Mary’s (22-2, 12-1 WCC) with its 17th consecutive double-digit win.

Gonzaga (25-0, 13-0) took it inside early and quickly put LMU in foul trouble. Guard Nigel Williams-Goss, after sitting out the Santa Clara game last Saturday with…