The Wenatchee World

Weather:

28°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Today

Hi39° Isolated Rain/Snow then Isolated Showers

Tonight

Lo24° Partly Cloudy

Saturday

Hi39° Mostly Sunny

Saturday Night

Lo21° Partly Cloudy then Patchy Freezing Fog

Sunday

Hi35° Patchy Freezing Fog then Partly Sunny

Sunday Night

Lo24° Patchy Freezing Fog

Monday

Hi33° Patchy Freezing Fog then Mostly Sunny

Monday Night

Lo24° Patchy Freezing Fog

Tuesday

Hi33° Patchy Freezing Fog then Mostly Sunny

Tuesday Night

Lo26° Partly Cloudy

Zags keep cruising

by Jim MeehanThe Spokesman-Review
College Sports
Send to Kindle
Print This

LOS ANGELES — Twenty five games in, Gonzaga isn’t about to change what it does best.

The top-ranked Zags put another 40 minutes of it on display Thursday, thumping Loyola Marymount 90-60 at Gersten Pavilion. Gonzaga rolled into Saturday’s matchup with second-place Saint Mary’s (22-2, 12-1 WCC) with its 17th consecutive double-digit win.

Gonzaga (25-0, 13-0) took it inside early and quickly put LMU in foul trouble. Guard Nigel Williams-Goss, after sitting out the Santa Clara game last Saturday with…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 