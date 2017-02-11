Amy Sand named Apple Blossom Queen

WENATCHEE — Wenatchee High School student Amy Sand was crowned as queen of the 2017 Washington State Apple Blossom Festival during the Apple Blossom Royalty Selection Pageant on Saturday night in Wenatchee.
The trio of festival royalty included Princess Paige Chvilicek and Princess Alissa Riker, both students at WHS.
More on the Royalty Selection Pageant to come.
