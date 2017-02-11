Art of Community | Young Life builds community one teen at a time

Kyle Eberth, the co-area director for North Central Washington Young Life, brings a boundless and infectious sense of passion, energy, enthusiasm and acceptance to his work helping connect kids in our region with positive and supportive adult and teen mentors.

For more than 36 years, Young Life has been operating in the valley. While the non-denominational program is Christian-based, Eberth told me that they meet kids where they are and everyone is welcome, whether have strong beliefs or whether they…