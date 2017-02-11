The Wenatchee World

Tonight

Lo24° Partly Cloudy then Patchy Freezing Fog

Sunday

Hi35° Patchy Freezing Fog then Partly Sunny

Sunday Night

Lo23° Patchy Freezing Fog

Monday

Hi34° Patchy Freezing Fog then Mostly Sunny

Monday Night

Lo24° Patchy Freezing Fog

Tuesday

Hi35° Patchy Freezing Fog then Mostly Sunny

Tuesday Night

Lo26° Partly Cloudy then Wintry Mix Likely

Wednesday

Hi33° Wintry Mix Likely

Wednesday Night

Lo31° Rain/Snow Likely

Thursday

Hi36° Chance Rain

Art of Community | Young Life builds community one teen at a time

by By Rufus WoodsPublisher
Education, Art of Community
Kyle Eberth, the co-area director for North Central Washington Young Life, brings a boundless and infectious sense of passion, energy, enthusiasm and acceptance to his work helping connect kids in our region with positive and supportive adult and teen mentors.

For more than 36 years, Young Life has been operating in the valley. While the non-denominational program is Christian-based, Eberth told me that they meet kids where they are and everyone is welcome, whether have strong beliefs or whether they…

