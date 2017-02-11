Cashmere’s Snow and Ice thrives on — you guessed it — snow and ice

CASHMERE — An overcast sky spit ice Thursday as Keegan Bray bolted a new coiled spring onto the Boss v-shaped snow plow.

“Springs like this help control the blade to make a (plowing) job go smoother and faster,” he said. “In this weather” — he looked around at a week’s worth of snow and ice pushed into high piles — “we’ve been selling replacement springs like crazy.”

Bray, 32, co-owner with wife Candi of Northwest Snow and Ice Equipment in Cashmere, said a week of late-winter storms has made this the busiest February he can remember for his 22-year-old company — the only Boss dealership in the Wenatchee Valley and a leader in the sector of local businesses that thrive on cold and slush.

The Brays’ company sells Boss plows and blades and repairs all brands of snow-removal equipment — “as long as a person isn’t walking behind it,” he said. (Translation: the business doesn’t sell or fix residential snowblowers.) Bray also removes snow for 16 commercial accounts in the Cashmere area. “With snow like we’ve had, that can keep you up all night.”

Bray said recent snowfalls adding up to more than 12 inches in many areas have put a lot of stress on “snow management” equipment — plows, blades, blowers, sand and salt spreaders. With 2,000 to 3,000 Boss snow plows in the region, “We’ve had a steady stream of customers.”

On Thursday, Bray offered repair advice by phone — “It’s just dangling there? Not good,” he said to the caller — while he and technician Jesse Baker made repairs on two snow rigs operated by longtime customer Roy Mejia, owner of Wenatchee-based Roy’s Lawn Care & Snow Plowing. One rig had a crippled v-plow; the other burned-out headlights.

“The rig’s lights went out at midnight while we were plowing an HOA, so I immediately called Keegan,” said Mejia. His company plows parking lots for five condominium homeowner associations in the valley — big plowing projects that take time and expertise to work around parked cars — along with 45 other commercial clients, many of them bank branches. “Keegan called me back at 1 a.m. That’s what I call good service.”

Mejia said that over the years he’s observed Bray build serious relationships with his customers. “He says he’s going to do something, then he does it and does it well,” said Mejia. “We only operate Boss plows — they’re the best — but it’s the trust we have in Keegan that keeps us coming back. Nowadays, that kind of trust is sometimes a forgotten aspect of doing business.”

Keegan’s father, Charles Bray, opened Northwest Snow and Ice in 1995 and almost immediately Keegan began working on and learning about snowplows. Keegan and Candi took over the business in 2013 — the start of two dry winter seasons that saw sparse snowfall and, for the Brays, limited business.

“I think we only sold around 17 snow plows that first season,” said Bray. “We sold 20 the next season, then we doubled that number the next.” Bray estimated he’ll sell upwards of 45 plows this winter season.

Of course, Bray knows this bustling winter business will eventually melt away. In summer months, he redirects his mechanical talents to excavation work and orchard irrigation repairs.

“Winter or summer, it seems like I’ve got some kind of tool in my hand,” he chuckled.

Details: Northwest Snow and Ice Equipment, 5295 Sunset Highway, Cashmere. Phone: 782-8015. Web: nwsnowandice.com and Facebook (keywords: nw snow and ice).

Mike Irwin: 665-1179

irwin@wenatcheeworld.com