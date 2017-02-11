Chelan-Douglas Trends | Lowest average river flows per year
Change in flow is a key determinant of a river's health. Changes in flow are caused by both human and natural actions. These include rainfall, snowfall, temperature and draws for potable, industrial and agricultural use. Without adequate flows, fish do not have enough water to live, the water becomes too warm to support a healthy fish population and pollution from municipalities, industries, fertilizers and pesticides is concentrated in a smaller amount of water.
The flow change most critical to a…