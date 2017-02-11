The Wenatchee World

Editorial Board | Children, a priority

by Editorial Board
Commentary
So much to do. Our Legislature carries a heavy burden. Members must resolve one of the great questions of the age — how to fully fund public education — while retaining the means to address smaller projects, like reforming the mental health care system and passing an operating budget that pays for it all. With an overflowing plate this would not be the time to create a new state agency with Cabinet-level authority over myriad programs for children and families.

