The Wenatchee World

Weather:

44°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Tonight

Lo24° Partly Cloudy then Patchy Freezing Fog

Sunday

Hi35° Patchy Freezing Fog then Partly Sunny

Sunday Night

Lo23° Patchy Freezing Fog

Monday

Hi34° Patchy Freezing Fog then Mostly Sunny

Monday Night

Lo24° Patchy Freezing Fog

Tuesday

Hi35° Patchy Freezing Fog then Mostly Sunny

Tuesday Night

Lo26° Partly Cloudy then Wintry Mix Likely

Wednesday

Hi33° Wintry Mix Likely

Wednesday Night

Lo31° Rain/Snow Likely

Thursday

Hi36° Chance Rain

Classes offer painting, sipping, socializing to encourage the budding artist

by Mike Irwin
Business
Send to Kindle
Print This

WENATCHEE — You’re no artist, right? You’ve only painted your bedroom baseboards, touched-up scraped walls in the garage and dabbed polish on your nails.

But think again. Now you can simultaneously apply brush to canvas and raise a glass to your inner artist during an art class that’s both relaxing and fun.

Class with a Glass, a 3-year-old business that has new owners and new ideas, pairs art with wine in a historic loft-style classroom where instructors help budding artists…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 