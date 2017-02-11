Classes offer painting, sipping, socializing to encourage the budding artist

WENATCHEE — You’re no artist, right? You’ve only painted your bedroom baseboards, touched-up scraped walls in the garage and dabbed polish on your nails.

But think again. Now you can simultaneously apply brush to canvas and raise a glass to your inner artist during an art class that’s both relaxing and fun.

Class with a Glass, a 3-year-old business that has new owners and new ideas, pairs art with wine in a historic loft-style classroom where instructors help budding artists…