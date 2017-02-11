Editorial Board | Coffee for Erik

We see many acts of generosity in our community, but we were particularly touched by the recent efforts of Dutch Bros Wenatchee Valley. The coffee chain donated a full day’s proceeds to cover the medical expenses of Erik Rodriguez, a local 22-year-old suddenly struck by heart disease, who underwent a transplant in January at the University of Washington. Rodriguez’ brother Ivan is a Dutch Bros manager.

They raised more than $15,000 from coffee sales and donations. “We are overwhelmed by…