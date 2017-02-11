The Wenatchee World

Weather:

37°

Forecast

Weather

Tonight

Lo24° Partly Cloudy then Patchy Freezing Fog

Sunday

Hi35° Patchy Freezing Fog then Partly Sunny

Sunday Night

Lo23° Patchy Freezing Fog

Monday

Hi34° Patchy Freezing Fog then Partly Sunny

Monday Night

Lo24° Patchy Freezing Fog

Tuesday

Hi35° Patchy Freezing Fog then Mostly Sunny

Tuesday Night

Lo26° Partly Cloudy then Wintry Mix Likely

Wednesday

Hi33° Wintry Mix Likely

Wednesday Night

Lo31° Rain/Snow Likely

Thursday

Hi36° Chance Rain

Editorial Board | Coffee for Erik

by Editorial Board
Commentary
We see many acts of generosity in our community, but we were particularly touched by the recent efforts of Dutch Bros Wenatchee Valley. The coffee chain donated a full day’s proceeds to cover the medical expenses of Erik Rodriguez, a local 22-year-old suddenly struck by heart disease, who underwent a transplant in January at the University of Washington. Rodriguez’ brother Ivan is a Dutch Bros manager.

They raised more than $15,000 from coffee sales and donations. “We are overwhelmed by…

