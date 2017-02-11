Dreams come true for new Apple Blossom royalty

WENATCHEE — Three young women had dreams come true Saturday when the Washington State Apple Blossom Festival crowned its 2017 royalty.

Queen Amy Sand, Princess Paige Chvilicek and Princess Alissa Riker — all Wenatchee High School students — took their places on a historical roster of royalty for the 98th Apple Blossom Festival.

The young women were crowned at the climax of a fantasy-themed extravaganza — called “Dreams Come True” — staged for a packed house at the Wenatchee High…