Fruit tree conference in Wenatchee has global reach

WENATCHEE — Fruit tree experts from around the world will begin arriving this week to learn how North Central Washington orchardists grow some of the world’s best fruit.

An overflow crowd of more than 450 growers, managers and scientists from 13 countries will pack the Wenatchee Convention Center Feb. 19-23 for the 60th Annual Conference of the International Fruit Tree Association.

This is Wenatchee’s third time in six decades to host the gathering, which association leaders rotate among the top…