Editorial Board | Judiciary says what the law is

It may be that President Trump’s executive order on immigration from seven mostly-Muslim nations ultimately will be upheld, perhaps by the Supreme Court. As some legal experts predict, the justices may indeed tell us the law gives the president great latitude on issues of national security and immigration, and that renders other constitutional questions irrelevant. We will see.

What we are witnessing in the chaotic interim is a demonstration of the value of an independent judiciary to our three-legged constitutional…