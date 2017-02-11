People & Places

Congratulations

Braden Draggoo, of New York Life, received eight awards Jan. 20 during New York Life’s Eastern Washington General Office’s annual meeting in Kennewick. Draggoo’s awards included Agent of the Year 2016 and the Bob D. Hall Life Leader Award.

Marcy Horne, of Paschal Sherman Indian School, was selected as Washington State Middle Level - North Central Region Principal of the Year. The award recognizes principles based on leadership, student learning improvement, building climate, support of students and staff and positive contribution to the Association of Washington School Principals.

David Kazemba was selected as January’s volunteer attorney of the month. Kazemba has been regularly providing bankruptcy assistance to VAS clients and devoted 9 hours of pro bono work in January discharging $25,000 in debt.

New jobs, new faces

Susan Champagne has joined Homchick, Smith & Associates, PLLC as a bookkeeper.

Jennifer Hinson recently joined Pacific Engineering & Design as an administrative assistant.

Lisa Johnson, of D.A. Davidson & Co., was recently promoted to branch operations manager and senior registered associate of the firm’s Wenatchee office. Johnson has been with the firm since 2009.

Andrew Macgillivray has joined Laura Mounter Real Estate & Co. of Wenatchee.

Columbia Valley Community Health has announced three changes to its operations and administrative teams:

<> Eileen Dobbs, executive assistant to CEO David Olson.

<> Rebekah Garfein, teaching program coordinator.

<> Marissa Smith, clinical services coordinator.

Pederson Law, PLLC has moved from Quincy to downtown Wenatchee. The firm was founded in 2015 and focuses on various civil litigation matters.

