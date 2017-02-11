The Wenatchee World

Planned Parenthood supporters raise $2,500 for patient care

by Mike Irwin
EAST WENATCHEE — A fundraiser on Saturday in support of Planned Parenthood attracted more than 150 advocates of the reproductive health service and raised around $2,500.

Called “We Stand with Planned Parenthood,” the event was a reaction to rallies in Wenatchee and across the nation calling for the U.S. Congress to defund Planned Parenthood. A “defunding” rally in Wenatchee on Saturday drew around 120 pro-life protesters.

Saturday’s Planned Parenthood fundraiser, held at the Cascade Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, featured speakers and…

