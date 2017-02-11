The Wenatchee World

Prep focus: Cashmere girls hoops team beats Okanogan for fourth time, wins CTL crown

by Daniel Rubens.
EAST WENATCHEE — For much of Saturday night’s 1A District 6 title bout, the Cashmere girls basketball team’s perfect record was on the ropes. But a stunning second-half run turned the game around, and Cashmere found a way to add a 21st win to a record that remains unblemished.

After trailing Okanogan 32-19 early in the second quarter, Cashmere scored 16 straight points to take its first lead of the game and battled to a 62-51 win at Eastmont High…

