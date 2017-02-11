Prep focus: Chelan boys basketball team squeaks by Omak late to claim CTL title

EAST WENATCHEE — Less than two weeks after losing its second Caribou Trail League game of the season, the Chelan boys basketball team got its revenge on Omak on Saturday night. And was it ever sweet.

The No. 4 Goats overcame a nine-point second-half deficit at Eastmont High School, with Zach Phelps acting as the catalyst, as Chelan avenged its previous defeat with a 58-54 win over the Pioneers in the 1A District 6 championship game. With the win, the…