The Wenatchee World

Weather:

30°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Tonight

Lo24° Mostly Cloudy then Patchy Freezing Fog

Sunday

Hi35° Patchy Freezing Fog then Partly Sunny

Sunday Night

Lo23° Patchy Freezing Fog

Monday

Hi34° Patchy Freezing Fog then Mostly Sunny

Monday Night

Lo24° Patchy Freezing Fog

Tuesday

Hi35° Patchy Freezing Fog then Mostly Sunny

Tuesday Night

Lo26° Partly Cloudy then Wintry Mix Likely

Wednesday

Hi33° Wintry Mix Likely

Wednesday Night

Lo31° Rain/Snow Likely

Thursday

Hi36° Chance Rain

Prep Saturday: Top NCW wrestlers survive tough regional tournaments

by By World sports staff
Send to Kindle
Print This

By World sports staff

At four regional tournaments across the state, North Central Washington’s finest wrestlers competed for the title of regional champion and a trip to next week’s Mat Classic at the Tacoma Dome.

In the 1A Region 4 tournament hosted at Omak High School, six Chelan wrestlers and three Cascade wrestlers earned spots at the state meet, though none earned a place higher than third in a tournament dominated by teams from the Northeast A League.

From the…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 