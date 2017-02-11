Prep Saturday: Top NCW wrestlers survive tough regional tournaments

By World sports staff

At four regional tournaments across the state, North Central Washington’s finest wrestlers competed for the title of regional champion and a trip to next week’s Mat Classic at the Tacoma Dome.

In the 1A Region 4 tournament hosted at Omak High School, six Chelan wrestlers and three Cascade wrestlers earned spots at the state meet, though none earned a place higher than third in a tournament dominated by teams from the Northeast A League.

From the…