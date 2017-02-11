The Wenatchee World

Weather:

44°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Tonight

Lo24° Partly Cloudy then Patchy Freezing Fog

Sunday

Hi35° Patchy Freezing Fog then Partly Sunny

Sunday Night

Lo23° Patchy Freezing Fog

Monday

Hi34° Patchy Freezing Fog then Mostly Sunny

Monday Night

Lo24° Patchy Freezing Fog

Tuesday

Hi35° Patchy Freezing Fog then Mostly Sunny

Tuesday Night

Lo26° Partly Cloudy then Wintry Mix Likely

Wednesday

Hi33° Wintry Mix Likely

Wednesday Night

Lo31° Rain/Snow Likely

Thursday

Hi36° Chance Rain

Pro-life rally aims to defund, shut down Planned Parenthood

by Mike Irwin
Send to Kindle
Print This

WENATCHEE — Around 120 pro-life protesters lined a solid block of Ferry Street on Saturday to decry federal funding of Planned Parenthood and demand the group be shut down in the Wenatchee Valley.

The local “Defund Planned Parenthood” rally was one of seven in the state and 225 nationwide asking Congress to end $430 million in federal funding for Planned Parenthood, a group that pro-life activists claim is “the nation’s largest abortion chain.”

“We don’t trust Planned Parenthood and don’t…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 