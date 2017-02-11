Pro-life rally aims to defund, shut down Planned Parenthood

WENATCHEE — Around 120 pro-life protesters lined a solid block of Ferry Street on Saturday to decry federal funding of Planned Parenthood and demand the group be shut down in the Wenatchee Valley.

The local “Defund Planned Parenthood” rally was one of seven in the state and 225 nationwide asking Congress to end $430 million in federal funding for Planned Parenthood, a group that pro-life activists claim is “the nation’s largest abortion chain.”

“We don’t trust Planned Parenthood and don’t…