WVC Friday: WVC men’s hoops team gets big win over Walla Walla

WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Valley College men’s basketball team defeated Walla Walla — a team that had been tied for first in the Northwest Athletic Conference’s East Region — in overtime on Friday night at Wenatchee Valley College by a final score of 90-88.

The Knights were able to stifle the Warriors’ traditionally-strong shooting, keeping them to 35 percent from the field and 29 percent from beyond the 3-point line.

“We were able to go really deep into our bench…