The Wenatchee World

Weather:

30°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Tonight

Lo24° Mostly Cloudy then Patchy Freezing Fog

Sunday

Hi35° Patchy Freezing Fog then Partly Sunny

Sunday Night

Lo23° Patchy Freezing Fog

Monday

Hi34° Patchy Freezing Fog then Mostly Sunny

Monday Night

Lo24° Patchy Freezing Fog

Tuesday

Hi35° Patchy Freezing Fog then Mostly Sunny

Tuesday Night

Lo26° Partly Cloudy then Wintry Mix Likely

Wednesday

Hi33° Wintry Mix Likely

Wednesday Night

Lo31° Rain/Snow Likely

Thursday

Hi36° Chance Rain

WVC Friday: WVC men’s hoops team gets big win over Walla Walla

by Chris Danko
Send to Kindle
Print This

WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Valley College men’s basketball team defeated Walla Walla — a team that had been tied for first in the Northwest Athletic Conference’s East Region — in overtime on Friday night at Wenatchee Valley College by a final score of 90-88.

The Knights were able to stifle the Warriors’ traditionally-strong shooting, keeping them to 35 percent from the field and 29 percent from beyond the 3-point line.

“We were able to go really deep into our bench…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 