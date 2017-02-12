Anna Blanchett
Anna Blanchett
Bothell, WA
What a beautiful life Anna Blanchett lived. She passed away on a snowy day in
Bellevue, WA, on February 6, 2017. She was born August 1, 1918. Anna was the
most loving lady and always ready for an adventure - she just needed her purse
and she’d go anywhere!
She spent over 50 years in the Wenatchee Valley and was beloved by all who
knew her. Her garden was her pride and joy and she provided home-grown
raspberries to many local residents (and they were the BEST raspberries ever).
During her time in East Wenatchee, WA, she raised chickens and rabbits and
cared for more than an acre of gardens.
She was indefatigable - always busy indoors and out. She crocheted,
embroidered and quilted during the winter and gardened all summer. She also
worked sorting apples until she was 82 years old - a real dynamo!
She moved to Bothell about five years ago to be closer to her family and was
able to garden here, too. Her tomatoes were legendary in her new neighborhood,
as were her onions and cucumbers. She was generous with her produce and told
her neighbors to help themselves.
She leaves her son, Marvin (Ellen); and her daughter, Penny (Patrice); along
with grandkids, who are missing her sunny smile.
There will be a Memorial Service for her in May - the date to be announced.
Questions about commenting? See our Disqus commenting FAQ or our full commenting policy.
A few important points:
For more information see our Disqus commenting FAQ or our full commenting policy