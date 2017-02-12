Anna Blanchett

Bothell, WA

What a beautiful life Anna Blanchett lived. She passed away on a snowy day in

Bellevue, WA, on February 6, 2017. She was born August 1, 1918. Anna was the

most loving lady and always ready for an adventure - she just needed her purse

and she’d go anywhere!

She spent over 50 years in the Wenatchee Valley and was beloved by all who

knew her. Her garden was her pride and joy and she provided home-grown

raspberries to many local residents (and they were the BEST raspberries ever).

During her time in East Wenatchee, WA, she raised chickens and rabbits and

cared for more than an acre of gardens.

She was indefatigable - always busy indoors and out. She crocheted,

embroidered and quilted during the winter and gardened all summer. She also

worked sorting apples until she was 82 years old - a real dynamo!

She moved to Bothell about five years ago to be closer to her family and was

able to garden here, too. Her tomatoes were legendary in her new neighborhood,

as were her onions and cucumbers. She was generous with her produce and told

her neighbors to help themselves.

She leaves her son, Marvin (Ellen); and her daughter, Penny (Patrice); along

with grandkids, who are missing her sunny smile.

There will be a Memorial Service for her in May - the date to be announced.