Charles H. Estes

Wenatchee, WA

Charles H. Estes, 87, a long-time Wenatchee, WA resident, passed away on

Wednesday, February 8, 2017. He was surrounded by his entire family.

Charles and Erma Lee were childhood sweethearts and married for 70 years.

Charles retired from Alcoa after working 30 years. He then spent the next 30

years in retirement. What a life!

He is survived by his loving wife, Erma; daughter; two grandchildren; three

great-grandchildren; and his brother; numerous nieces and nephews, including

great-ones. Charles was preceded in death by a sister; and by his son, Ronald

Dean.

A Memorial Service will be held at Telford’s Chapel of the Valley, 711 Grant

Rd., East Wenatchee, WA, on Wednesday, February 15, 2017, at 2:30 p.m., with

Pastor Steve Whitney officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may

be made to The National Kidney Foundation. Arrangements are by Telford’s

Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.