Charles H. Estes

Charles H. Estes

Wenatchee, WA

Charles H. Estes, 87, a long-time Wenatchee, WA resident, passed away on
Wednesday, February 8, 2017. He was surrounded by his entire family.

Charles and Erma Lee were childhood sweethearts and married for 70 years.
Charles retired from Alcoa after working 30 years. He then spent the next 30
years in retirement. What a life!

He is survived by his loving wife, Erma; daughter; two grandchildren; three
great-grandchildren; and his brother; numerous nieces and nephews, including
great-ones. Charles was preceded in death by a sister; and by his son, Ronald
Dean.

A Memorial Service will be held at Telford’s Chapel of the Valley, 711 Grant
Rd., East Wenatchee, WA, on Wednesday, February 15, 2017, at 2:30 p.m., with
Pastor Steve Whitney officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may
be made to The National Kidney Foundation. Arrangements are by Telford’s
Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.

