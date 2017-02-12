The Wenatchee World

Clare Bernard Delaney

Website Staff
Photo provided

Clare Bernard Delaney

East Wenatchee, WA

Clare Bernard Delaney, 86, of East Wenatchee, WA, and former Rock Island, WA,
resident, passed away Tuesday, February 7, 2017, at his home. He was born on
June 22, 1930, in Everett, WA, to Asa and Frances (Oxbourgh) Delaney. He
attended Catholic school and joined the National Guard following graduation.
Clare was employed as a Deputy for Rock Island and worked many years at Hanna
Mining before his retirement. During his children’s early years, he coached
Babe Ruth Baseball and enjoyed bowling on the local league. Past-time for
Clare was in the great outdoors, fishing and hunting.

He is survived by his wife, Michaela “Mikie” of East Wenatchee; six children
and their spouses: Rhea Blankenship of Corvallis, MT, James “Jim” and Alice
Ward of Julian, CA, Linda and Bob Hodgen of Rigby, ID, Dan and Brenda Delaney
of Wenatchee, WA, Bill and Karen Delaney of Bothell, WA, Sue and Richard
Sinclair of Wenatchee, WA; sister, Colleen Christenson of Bothell, WA; and 23
grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Virginia (2010); son-in-law,
Jim Blankenship; sister, Nancy Wells; and step-son, Ernie Richardson.

At his request, there will be no services. You are invited to view his online
guestbook and leave memories and condolences for his family at
www.HeritageMemorialChapel.com. Arrangements are in the care of Heritage
Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee, WA.

