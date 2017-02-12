Clare Bernard Delaney

East Wenatchee, WA

Clare Bernard Delaney, 86, of East Wenatchee, WA, and former Rock Island, WA,

resident, passed away Tuesday, February 7, 2017, at his home. He was born on

June 22, 1930, in Everett, WA, to Asa and Frances (Oxbourgh) Delaney. He

attended Catholic school and joined the National Guard following graduation.

Clare was employed as a Deputy for Rock Island and worked many years at Hanna

Mining before his retirement. During his children’s early years, he coached

Babe Ruth Baseball and enjoyed bowling on the local league. Past-time for

Clare was in the great outdoors, fishing and hunting.

He is survived by his wife, Michaela “Mikie” of East Wenatchee; six children

and their spouses: Rhea Blankenship of Corvallis, MT, James “Jim” and Alice

Ward of Julian, CA, Linda and Bob Hodgen of Rigby, ID, Dan and Brenda Delaney

of Wenatchee, WA, Bill and Karen Delaney of Bothell, WA, Sue and Richard

Sinclair of Wenatchee, WA; sister, Colleen Christenson of Bothell, WA; and 23

grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Virginia (2010); son-in-law,

Jim Blankenship; sister, Nancy Wells; and step-son, Ernie Richardson.

At his request, there will be no services. You are invited to view his online

guestbook and leave memories and condolences for his family at

www.HeritageMemorialChapel.com. Arrangements are in the care of Heritage

Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee, WA.