Galen E. Gilyard

April 27, 1925 - January 19, 2017

Mr. Galen E. Gilyard, a lifelong resident of the Wenatchee Valley, born April

27, 1925, in Minneapolis, MN, passed away, January 19, 2017, at home in

Cashmere, WA. Gil was a loved and loving son, husband, father, uncle, friend

and had so many cousins as close as brothers and sisters. He was an only

child, but loved by grandparents, aunts, and uncles. A graduate of Roosevelt

High in Minneapolis, he was a concert violinist, horseback rider, Naval Air

Cadet in WWII, member of the Wenatchee Civil Air Patrol, airplane and boat

pilot, small business owner, member of Chambers of Commerce in Wenatchee,

Omak, and Cashmere, a lifelong member of Rotary in Omak, Wenatchee, and

Cashmere, and the recipient of Rotary’s Paul Harris award at least three

times, a Lifetime Mason being Worshipful Master of his lodge in Omak, member

of the William H. Jett Lodge #285, Fellowcraft and Master Mason Degrees,

member of Palestine Lodge #214 in Omak, a member of the Royal Arch Masons

Wenatchee Chapter #112 for a total of nearly 65 years and a member of St.

James Episcopal Church.

Galen is preceded in death by his wife, Barbara E. (Yerxa) Gilyard; and

daughter, B. Gayle (Gilyard) Thronson. He is survived by his children;

daughter, Charna (Gilyard) Rouse and husband, Phil; son, Nels T. Gilyard and

wife, Diane; and son John W. Gilyard; two nieces; one nephew; eight

grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.

A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, February 25, 2017, at 2:00 p.m. at

St. James Episcopal Church in Cashmere, WA.