Galen E. Gilyard
April 27, 1925 - January 19, 2017
Mr. Galen E. Gilyard, a lifelong resident of the Wenatchee Valley, born April
27, 1925, in Minneapolis, MN, passed away, January 19, 2017, at home in
Cashmere, WA. Gil was a loved and loving son, husband, father, uncle, friend
and had so many cousins as close as brothers and sisters. He was an only
child, but loved by grandparents, aunts, and uncles. A graduate of Roosevelt
High in Minneapolis, he was a concert violinist, horseback rider, Naval Air
Cadet in WWII, member of the Wenatchee Civil Air Patrol, airplane and boat
pilot, small business owner, member of Chambers of Commerce in Wenatchee,
Omak, and Cashmere, a lifelong member of Rotary in Omak, Wenatchee, and
Cashmere, and the recipient of Rotary’s Paul Harris award at least three
times, a Lifetime Mason being Worshipful Master of his lodge in Omak, member
of the William H. Jett Lodge #285, Fellowcraft and Master Mason Degrees,
member of Palestine Lodge #214 in Omak, a member of the Royal Arch Masons
Wenatchee Chapter #112 for a total of nearly 65 years and a member of St.
James Episcopal Church.
Galen is preceded in death by his wife, Barbara E. (Yerxa) Gilyard; and
daughter, B. Gayle (Gilyard) Thronson. He is survived by his children;
daughter, Charna (Gilyard) Rouse and husband, Phil; son, Nels T. Gilyard and
wife, Diane; and son John W. Gilyard; two nieces; one nephew; eight
grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, February 25, 2017, at 2:00 p.m. at
St. James Episcopal Church in Cashmere, WA.
