In Loving Memory

Verla Faye Kollmeyer

March 9,1917 to January 25, 2017

Ellensburg, WA

Faye passed away on January 25, 2017, in Ellensburg, WA. She was born in

Prior, MO, on March 9, 1917. Faye is survived by Louis A. Kollmeyer, her

husband; three sons: Shannon (Cris), Douglas (Gerry), and Mark. She also had

seven grandchildren: Aaron, Kelly, Dorri, John, David, Kit, Ben; and seven

great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Grover and Bertha Shannon,

she was preceded in death by three brothers: Wayne, Happy, Lawrence; daughter-

in-law, Heidi; and great-granddaughter, Kennedy.

Faye graduated from high school in Mountain Grove, MO. She worked as the

secretary for the Mountain Grove school administration. Faye and Louis were

married March 5, 1938. Before settling in Ellensburg, WA, in 1958, they lived

in Springfield, MO, Iowa City, IA, LaGrande, OR, River Falls, WI, and Eugene,

OR. After raising three boys, serving as a Cub Scout den mother, attending

sporting and school events, Faye became a licensed real estate broker.

In 1974, she started Heartland Realtors in Ellensburg with several other

partners. She enjoyed a long career in real estate serving many clients in the

Kittitas Valley, retiring in the early 1990’s. She was active at Grace

Episcopal Church, and always kept up on the latest political events and

elections, campaigning tirelessly for her favorite candidates. One of her

son’s close friends recently wrote, “I always admired Faye’s grace, smile, and

pleasant personality. She was a classy lady.” She was blessed with a long and

fruitful life, leaving wonderful memories for her family and friends.

Memorial Services will be performed at Grace Episcopal Church, Ellensburg, WA,

at a date to be determined.