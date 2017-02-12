The Wenatchee World

Photo provided

In Loving Memory

Verla Faye Kollmeyer

March 9,1917 to January 25, 2017

Ellensburg, WA

Faye passed away on January 25, 2017, in Ellensburg, WA. She was born in
Prior, MO, on March 9, 1917. Faye is survived by Louis A. Kollmeyer, her
husband; three sons: Shannon (Cris), Douglas (Gerry), and Mark. She also had
seven grandchildren: Aaron, Kelly, Dorri, John, David, Kit, Ben; and seven
great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Grover and Bertha Shannon,
she was preceded in death by three brothers: Wayne, Happy, Lawrence; daughter-
in-law, Heidi; and great-granddaughter, Kennedy.

Faye graduated from high school in Mountain Grove, MO. She worked as the
secretary for the Mountain Grove school administration. Faye and Louis were
married March 5, 1938. Before settling in Ellensburg, WA, in 1958, they lived
in Springfield, MO, Iowa City, IA, LaGrande, OR, River Falls, WI, and Eugene,
OR. After raising three boys, serving as a Cub Scout den mother, attending
sporting and school events, Faye became a licensed real estate broker.

In 1974, she started Heartland Realtors in Ellensburg with several other
partners. She enjoyed a long career in real estate serving many clients in the
Kittitas Valley, retiring in the early 1990’s. She was active at Grace
Episcopal Church, and always kept up on the latest political events and
elections, campaigning tirelessly for her favorite candidates. One of her
son’s close friends recently wrote, “I always admired Faye’s grace, smile, and
pleasant personality. She was a classy lady.” She was blessed with a long and
fruitful life, leaving wonderful memories for her family and friends.

Memorial Services will be performed at Grace Episcopal Church, Ellensburg, WA,
at a date to be determined.

