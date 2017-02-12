James Darren Sherman
East Wenatchee, WA
James Darren “Jim” Sherman, age 54, of East Wenatchee, WA, passed away
unexpectedly on Friday, February 3, 2017, at Central Washington Hospital in
Wenatchee, WA. He was born on September 4, 1962, in West Seattle, WA, to
parents, Carey Dawn Hawks and Willard Lloyd Sherman, Jr., “Skeeter”. He
graduated from Ellensburg High School in 1982.
Jim was an avid outdoorsman, who loved fishing, camping, sand dollar hunting
at the ocean, and spending time with his family. His happiness was found in
the mountains or at the ocean. Jim could brighten any room with his easy going
demeanor, and was loved by all that knew him. He was also a member of the
Ponca Tribe of Nebraska and was a carpenter by trade, but was a man who
possessed many skills. Jim built buildings throughout the Wenatchee Valley,
Leavenworth, WA, and was a union carpenter in Seattle, WA. He was a valued
employee at The Salcido Connection, where he was working on his latest
building job at the new Awaken Church in Wenatchee.
Jim is survived by spouse, Penny Johnson, whom he married in Leavenworth, WA,
in 1998; daughters, Aubrie Sherman (and Mac Luck), Andrea Mattix (and Michael
Mattix), and Amber Johnson; his grandchildren: Riley, Autumn, Jayden, and
Dillon; mother and step-father, Carey and Delbert Heistand; brothers: Lloyd,
Rick, Bret and (Cassey), Chet Sherman; two step-brothers; sisters: Katherine
and (Lee) Horsley, Kim and (Brian) Schneider; five step-sisters; 11 nieces;
five nephews; 12 great-nieces; and ten great-nephews. “A Golden Heart has
stopped beating and hard working hands are put to rest.”
A Celebration of Jim’s life will be held at the Awaken Church (2 5th Street;
the Old Wenatchee Valley Sports Plex) in Wenatchee, WA, on Saturday, February
18, 2017, at 2:00 p.m. Arrangements are assisted by Telford’s Chapel of the
Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.
