Joy Irene Smith

Joy Irene Smith

April 28, 1929 - February 8, 2017

Joy Irene Smith died February 8, 2017, after a short illness. She was born
April 28, 1929, in Spokane, WA, and was preceded in death by her beloved
husband of 60 years, Richard K. Smith, in 2008. Joy had many jobs throughout
her life including managing dentist offices, and together with Richard, 10
years as the managers of an RV park in Lake Havasu City, AZ.

She is survived by her daughters, Becky Gambill of East Wenatchee, WA,
Christine Riggers of Scottsdale, AZ; and her sons-in-law, Danny Gambill and
Warren Riggers; grandchildren: Jason Gambill, Dr. Tiffani Riggers-Piehl, and
Benjamin Riggers; seven great-grandchildren; and her adorable chihuahua,
Precious.

A Memorial Service will be held in the spring. In lieu of flowers, please
consider a donation to the Tabitha Circle at Faith Lutheran Church, 171
Eastmont Ave. East Wenatchee, WA 98802.

