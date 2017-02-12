The Wenatchee World

Marion Hanson

Website Staff
Marion Hanson

Brewster, WA

Marion E. Hanson, 86, passed away in his sleep at Regency Harmony House in
Brewster, WA, on Monday, February 6, 2017. He was born April 22, 1930, to Earl
and Nellie Hanson in Omak, WA. On September 5, 1954, he married Kathleen
Lamberton and they made their home in Brewster, WA. Marion enjoyed reading,
woodworking and mechanics.

Survivors include his wife, Kathleen of Brewster, WA; his son and daughter-in-
law, Keith and Melanie Hanson of East Wenatchee, WA; his daughter and son-in-
law, Elaine and Joe Azevedo of Quincy, CA; three beautiful grandchildren:
Kaylee Pfeifer of Quincy, CA, Carstyn and Elly Hanson of East Wenatchee, WA;
as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded
in death by his parents, Earl and Nellie Hanson of Omak, WA; his grandparents;
and his brother, Robert Hanson.

A time of gathering will be held on Wednesday, February 15, 2017, at 1:00 p.m.
at Barnes Chapel in Brewster, WA, followed by a graveside service at the
Okanogan Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Visitation is scheduled for
Wednesday, February 15, 2017, beginning at 11:00 a.m. at Barnes Chapel in
Brewster, WA. Please express your thoughts and memories on the online
guestbook at jonesjonesbetts.com. Arrangements by Jones & Jones - Betts
Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA, and Barnes Chapel, Brewster, WA.

Advertisements

 