Marion Hanson

Brewster, WA

Marion E. Hanson, 86, passed away in his sleep at Regency Harmony House in

Brewster, WA, on Monday, February 6, 2017. He was born April 22, 1930, to Earl

and Nellie Hanson in Omak, WA. On September 5, 1954, he married Kathleen

Lamberton and they made their home in Brewster, WA. Marion enjoyed reading,

woodworking and mechanics.

Survivors include his wife, Kathleen of Brewster, WA; his son and daughter-in-

law, Keith and Melanie Hanson of East Wenatchee, WA; his daughter and son-in-

law, Elaine and Joe Azevedo of Quincy, CA; three beautiful grandchildren:

Kaylee Pfeifer of Quincy, CA, Carstyn and Elly Hanson of East Wenatchee, WA;

as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded

in death by his parents, Earl and Nellie Hanson of Omak, WA; his grandparents;

and his brother, Robert Hanson.

A time of gathering will be held on Wednesday, February 15, 2017, at 1:00 p.m.

at Barnes Chapel in Brewster, WA, followed by a graveside service at the

Okanogan Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Visitation is scheduled for

Wednesday, February 15, 2017, beginning at 11:00 a.m. at Barnes Chapel in

Brewster, WA. Please express your thoughts and memories on the online

guestbook at jonesjonesbetts.com. Arrangements by Jones & Jones - Betts

Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA, and Barnes Chapel, Brewster, WA.