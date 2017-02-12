No headline

Grizzly propaganda

On March 5, 2015, there was an informational meeting at the Chelan County PUD auditorium on reintroducing grizzly bears into Washington. Information presented was entirely one-sided. I had hoped to present my thoughts on this proposal, but was not given a chance to do so. My thoughts on this proposal are summarized here.

Translocating grizzly bears into Washington is a bad proposal for several reasons:

Grizzly bears have been observed in the North Cascades on several occasions. These…