Robert Alfred “Bob” Stremke
Robert Alfred “Bob” Stremke
November. 30, 1922 - December 25, 2016
Wenatchee, WA
On Christmas Day, our Lord came to take Dad to his heavenly home to be with
his beloved wife, Frances “Peggy” Stremke, so they could be together again for
the birth of Christ and their 75th wedding anniversary. For many years, they
looked forward to being together for this special celebration of their love
for each other. He left peacefully in his sleep, surrounded by family and a
wonderful hospice nurse.
Dad was an amazing man, who spent his life discovering new things and was
always there to help or mentor anyone in need. He was a WWll veteran, training
carrier pigeons. He was a member of the IBEW, power plant operator and later,
traveled the country as a motel manager. After he retired, he was an avid
volunteer at the hospital close to where he lived, the latest was Central
Washington Hospital.
He was a lifetime member of the Free Masons, lifetime member of the VFW; he
was a Shriner and Shrine clown to cheer up children at the children’s
hospitals. He was a member of the Kiwanis and the Rotary clubs.
He enjoyed the outdoors, crafts of all kinds; he built dollhouses to raffle
off for the retirement centers resident fund. He touched the lives of many and
was loved by all of those who met him. All who loved him will dearly miss him.
His lovely wife, Peggy; his only son, David Michael Stremke, his parents
Alfred and Rose Stremke; and a brother preceded him in death. He left behind
his sister-in-law, Marge Sommerfield; two daughters: Cheryl Christine Stremke
of Auburn, WA,. and Margruerite Rose (Miki) Borigini; his wonderful
grandchildren; great-grandchildren; extended family; and many friends.
A Memorial Service will be held for Robert and Peggy Stremke on February 18,
2017, at 11:00 a.m. at the Masonic Temple, 811 Chelan Street, Wenatchee, WA.
All those who loved them are welcome to attend. Please express your thoughts
and memories on the online guestbook at jonesjonesbett.com Arrangements by
Jones & Jones- Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA.
Questions about commenting? See our Disqus commenting FAQ or our full commenting policy.
A few important points:
For more information see our Disqus commenting FAQ or our full commenting policy