Robert Alfred “Bob” Stremke

November. 30, 1922 - December 25, 2016

Wenatchee, WA

On Christmas Day, our Lord came to take Dad to his heavenly home to be with

his beloved wife, Frances “Peggy” Stremke, so they could be together again for

the birth of Christ and their 75th wedding anniversary. For many years, they

looked forward to being together for this special celebration of their love

for each other. He left peacefully in his sleep, surrounded by family and a

wonderful hospice nurse.

Dad was an amazing man, who spent his life discovering new things and was

always there to help or mentor anyone in need. He was a WWll veteran, training

carrier pigeons. He was a member of the IBEW, power plant operator and later,

traveled the country as a motel manager. After he retired, he was an avid

volunteer at the hospital close to where he lived, the latest was Central

Washington Hospital.

He was a lifetime member of the Free Masons, lifetime member of the VFW; he

was a Shriner and Shrine clown to cheer up children at the children’s

hospitals. He was a member of the Kiwanis and the Rotary clubs.

He enjoyed the outdoors, crafts of all kinds; he built dollhouses to raffle

off for the retirement centers resident fund. He touched the lives of many and

was loved by all of those who met him. All who loved him will dearly miss him.

His lovely wife, Peggy; his only son, David Michael Stremke, his parents

Alfred and Rose Stremke; and a brother preceded him in death. He left behind

his sister-in-law, Marge Sommerfield; two daughters: Cheryl Christine Stremke

of Auburn, WA,. and Margruerite Rose (Miki) Borigini; his wonderful

grandchildren; great-grandchildren; extended family; and many friends.

A Memorial Service will be held for Robert and Peggy Stremke on February 18,

2017, at 11:00 a.m. at the Masonic Temple, 811 Chelan Street, Wenatchee, WA.

All those who loved them are welcome to attend. Please express your thoughts

and memories on the online guestbook at jonesjonesbett.com Arrangements by

Jones & Jones- Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA.